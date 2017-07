ID Label has introduced Tote Renew, a durable, laminated label-holding strip that makes it easier to apply and remove barcode labels for reusable warehouse totes, bins and containers.

It is designed to eliminate the need to scrape or stack old barcode labels.

Tote Renew supports interchangeable use of totes among a network of distribution centers. It is available in custom colors, designs and sizes.

ID Label Inc.