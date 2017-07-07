Menu
Global Supply Chain

10 Best Schools for a Supply Chain Education, Class of 2017

10 Best Schools for a Supply Chain Education, Class of 2017
Start Slideshow

High school students and their parents alike know that when it comes to picking a college, there’s no such thing as having too much information (or financial aid, but that’s a whole ’nother story). Fortunately, several organizations compile annual or biennial rankings of the top supply chain university programs as a guide to graduating high school seniors (and their parents) who are thinking of pursuing a degree in a supply chain-related field.

In the past, we’ve looked at the rankings as compiled by SCM World, which were based on opinions from supply chain professionals. For 2017, we’ve decided to look at the US News & World Report rankings of the top undergraduate supply chain management/logistics program rankings. These rankings are based solely on peer assessment surveys.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Labor Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
10 Best Schools for a Supply Chain Education, Class of 2014
10 Best Schools for a Supply Chain Education, Class of 2014
May 22, 2014
10 Best Schools for a Supply Chain Education, Class of 2015
10 Best Schools for a Supply Chain Education, Class of 2015
Aug 24, 2015
10 Best Schools for a Supply Chain Education, Class of 2016
10 Best Schools for a Supply Chain Education, Class of 2016
Apr 18, 2016
Failure-to-Connect
Failure to Connect: Five Ways to Alienate Your High-Tech Customers
Jul 27, 2017