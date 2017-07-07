10 Best Schools for a Supply Chain Education, Class of 2017

High school students and their parents alike know that when it comes to picking a college, there’s no such thing as having too much information (or financial aid, but that’s a whole ’nother story). Fortunately, several organizations compile annual or biennial rankings of the top supply chain university programs as a guide to graduating high school seniors (and their parents) who are thinking of pursuing a degree in a supply chain-related field.

In the past, we’ve looked at the rankings as compiled by SCM World, which were based on opinions from supply chain professionals. For 2017, we’ve decided to look at the US News & World Report rankings of the top undergraduate supply chain management/logistics program rankings. These rankings are based solely on peer assessment surveys.