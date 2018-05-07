Consumer Goods Forum Creates Sustainable Supply Chain Program

In an effort to support the development of socially and environmentally responsible supply chains around the world, the Board of The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has decided to create the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI).

SSCI will streamline benchmarking processes across the CGF by replicating the successful approach of its Global Food Safety Initiative to recognizing standards.

“Today, any company wanting to assess the sustainability of their value chains faces a confusing array of different technical standards and auditing approaches,” Peter Freedman, Managing Director, The Consumer Goods Forum. “The SSCI is designed to help them navigate through this complexity and make sustainable sourcing more efficient."

The SSCI will provide buyers and suppliers with clear guidance on which third-party auditing and certification schemes cover key sustainability requirements and apply robust verification practices. By undergoing benchmarking and achieving SSCI recognition, scheme owners signal a strong commitment to raising the bar while driving harmonization.

The SSCI will ensure confidence in sustainable sourcing, reduce audit duplication and complexity for all stakeholders and ultimately drive positive social and environmental impact on the ground. It will initially focus on social compliance with a view to expanding the scope to environmental compliance. The development process for the environmental benchmark is planned to begin in early 2019.

“Through the SSCI, we will ensure that CGF recognized sustainability auditing and certification schemes cover key sustainability requirements and verify their implementation,” said Chris Tyas, Global Head of Supply Chain, Nestlé.