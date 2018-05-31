Menu
Supply chain planning
Global Supply Chain

CSCMP & NASSTRAC Announce Strategic Partnership

NASSTRAC will integrate their annual conference with the CSCMP EDGE Conference in the Fall of 2019.

Discovering that there are “significant synergies between two associations and opportunities to complement one another and provide additional value to their members in very meaningful ways,” the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and the National Shippers Strategic Transportation Council (NASSTRAC) announced last week that will be formally joining together in partnership.

CSCMP, which is comprised of over 6,000 members, is a supply chain organization and NASSTRAC, is a professional organization focused on shippers and transportation.

"As this partnership deepens, you will see more content, more education, more advocacy, more opportunities to engage locally,” said Rick Blasgen, CSCMP's CEO.

NASSTRAC will integrate their annual conference with the CSCMP EDGE Conference in the Fall of 2019. CSCMP EDGE draws over 3,000 people annually.  The 2019 conference will be held September 15-18 of 2019 in Anaheim, CA.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Machinery
US Capital-Equipment Orders Rise in Sign of Resilient Demand
May 25, 2018
2018 FM Global Resilience Index.
Cyber Attacks Are Major Risk in New Global Resilience Ranking
May 23, 2018
Ominchannel
Suppliers Losing Revenue Due to Cross-Channel Challenges
May 21, 2018
sinking ship.jpg
Could Looming Supply Chain Risks Sink Your Company?
May 19, 2018