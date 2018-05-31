CSCMP & NASSTRAC Announce Strategic Partnership

Discovering that there are “significant synergies between two associations and opportunities to complement one another and provide additional value to their members in very meaningful ways,” the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and the National Shippers Strategic Transportation Council (NASSTRAC) announced last week that will be formally joining together in partnership.

CSCMP, which is comprised of over 6,000 members, is a supply chain organization and NASSTRAC, is a professional organization focused on shippers and transportation.

"As this partnership deepens, you will see more content, more education, more advocacy, more opportunities to engage locally,” said Rick Blasgen, CSCMP's CEO.

NASSTRAC will integrate their annual conference with the CSCMP EDGE Conference in the Fall of 2019. CSCMP EDGE draws over 3,000 people annually. The 2019 conference will be held September 15-18 of 2019 in Anaheim, CA.