Menu
DHL Warehouse
Global Supply Chain

DHL Working Inside GM Factory in China

Outsourcing jobs that GM employees would be doing, is helping GM focus on improving quality and efficiency.

DHL is helping GM avoid assemble errors and reduce costs, and it’s doing this from inside the plant.

Within some GM final assembly plants in China, DLH assembles thousands of kits of parts daily, as reported by Norihiko Shirouzu for Reuters.

For example, seats are unloaded from delivery trucks, put on a conveyor system that runs underneath an assembly line, and are delivered to the assembly line operator untouched by human hands.

At one plant that is jointly owned by Chinese partner SAIC Motor Corp and Guangxi Automobile Group, DHL employees work side-by-side with GM workers handling the flow of parts within the plant, which builds about 400,000 Baojun brand vehicles a year.

This new work agreement, outsourcing jobs that GM employees would be doing, is helping GM focus on improving quality and efficiency, GM China’s manufacturing chief Paul Buetow told Shirouzu.

For more see the original article. 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
airplane seats in cabin
Boeing Barges Into Aircraft-Seat Business in Threat to Suppliers
Jan 17, 2018
military-salute
Five Hidden Skills that Military Veterans Bring to Logistics
Jan 13, 2018
Retail sales
Sales at US Retailers Seen Bringing Holiday Cheer to End 2017
Jan 11, 2018
IoT
Supply Chain Predictions for 2018
Jan 10, 2018