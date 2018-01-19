DHL Working Inside GM Factory in China

DHL is helping GM avoid assemble errors and reduce costs, and it’s doing this from inside the plant.

Within some GM final assembly plants in China, DLH assembles thousands of kits of parts daily, as reported by Norihiko Shirouzu for Reuters.

For example, seats are unloaded from delivery trucks, put on a conveyor system that runs underneath an assembly line, and are delivered to the assembly line operator untouched by human hands.

At one plant that is jointly owned by Chinese partner SAIC Motor Corp and Guangxi Automobile Group, DHL employees work side-by-side with GM workers handling the flow of parts within the plant, which builds about 400,000 Baojun brand vehicles a year.

This new work agreement, outsourcing jobs that GM employees would be doing, is helping GM focus on improving quality and efficiency, GM China’s manufacturing chief Paul Buetow told Shirouzu.

For more see the original article.