Menu
Dirty Little Secrets of the Supply Chain
Global Supply Chain

Dirty Little Secrets of the Supply Chain

There's no chance that your company's products are the end result of forced labor, right? Are you sure?

What do these companies all have in common: Unilever, Nestlé, Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble? If you said these consumer packaged goods giants are all included in Gartner's ranking of the Top 25 Supply Chains of 2017, then you're only partially right. What they also have in common is that they were all singled out by Amnesty International (a human rights-focused non-governmental organization) as global brands that are profiting from child and forced labor.

A

Register to view the full article

Sign up for a FREE membership to MHLNews.com and receive access to this article along with exclusive material handling & logistics reports and other content.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Labor Management MHL Magazine
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Antislavery Supply Chain Measures Announced by US Government
Anti-slavery Supply Chain Measures Announced by US Government
Jan 19, 2016
AntiHuman Trafficking Compliance Moving into Supply Chain
Anti-Human Trafficking Compliance Moving into Supply Chain
Nov 18, 2016
Failure-to-Connect
Failure to Connect: Five Ways to Alienate Your High-Tech Customers
Jul 27, 2017
Next Generation Manufacturing Says Supply Chain at Top of Risks
Jul 24, 2017