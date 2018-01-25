Manufacturers See 2018 as Great Year

2018 is looking good according to a recent survey of manufacturers. The 2018 Leading Edge Alliance (LEA) National Manufacturing Outlook Survey found that manufacturers have a more positive outlook about the economy for 2018 than in 2017.

Some of the reasons include the growing U.S. and global economies, rising energy and commodity prices, and improved business and consumer confidence support this positive outlook.

More than 450 manufacturing executives participated in the survey, conducted by LEA which is the second largest international association in the world.

Survey results for 2018 include:

--81% of manufacturers believe their revenue will increase in 2018, with 72% eyeing organic growth in the U.S. as their primary opportunity to increase sales.

Manufacturers are more optimistic about the regional and national economy than the global economy; yet, notably, the optimism rating for all three has increased by more than 10 points since the 2017 outlook.

--62% of manufacturers expect their sectors to grow, more than doubling the 2017 outlook; food and beverage (71%) and construction materials (69%) cite the highest optimism for sector growth. Others include machining/industrial (59%) and automotive (52%).

--Manufacturers’ top three priorities are growing sales, cutting costs, and addressing the talent gap.

Despite the improved outlook, hurdles remain.