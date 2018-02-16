Menu
Global Supply Chain

Top 10 Biggest and Most Innovative Companies

Innovation
Sometimes it’s possible for a company to be both the biggest and the most innovative. Recently, Clarivate Analytics identified the most innovative organizations around the globe and we compared that against the IW 1000, which ranks the largest public manufacturers in the world, based on revenue.

The innovative ranking was based on 4 criteria:

Volume --All organizations with 100 or more patent families containing a granted patent are taken forward for assessment of three further factors

Success --The conversion rate of patent applications to granted patents is assessed as a measure of innovation quality

Globalization--The breadth of filing of inventions is measured to determine the perceived global market value of innovation.

Influence--Citations to patents are counted to assess the impact of foundational innovation on which later inventions are built.

Here are the 10 companies that made both lists.

