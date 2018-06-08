Top 10 Companies with Best Corporate Responsibility Records

There was a time when corporate responsibility was just a report. Now it's a living, breathing activity that many companies must embrace publicly to ensure support from employees, shareholders and customers.

To that end, each year companies are ranked on how well they are doing with these policies. Recently Corporate Responsibility Magazine announced its 19th annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens List, recognizing the standout environmental, social and governance performance of public companies across the United States.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens list documents 260 data points of disclosure and performance measures in seven categories: environment, climate change, employee relations, human rights, governance, finance, and philanthropy & community support.