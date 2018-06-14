Which States are Making the Grade in Logistics?

The 2018 Manufacturing and Logistics Report Card, conducted by Conexus Indiana for the Ball State University Center for Business and Economic Research, rates U.S. states on three variables: the share of total income earned by manufacturing employees in each state, the wage premium paid to manufacturing workers relative to the other states’ employees, and the share of manufacturing employment per capita.

“U.S. logistics are in a remarkable period of expansion,” said CBER Director Michael Hicks, George and Frances Ball Distinguished Professor of Economics and Business Research.

The following slides are those states that received an A, B+ or B rating.