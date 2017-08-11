10 Oddest Things Said During Job Interviews

Finding the right person who will add value to your company is no small task. And finding someone who will stay long enough to become a profitable team member is even more difficult. So employers have become very creative in how they interview and evaluate candidates. They ask unusual questions and look deeply at possible personality types and skills.

Sometimes, however, a candidate's response to questions go way beyond expectations and in fact are just downright peculiar, as this slideshow illustrates.

Sources: CareerBuilder, Quickbase.com, Coburg Banks Co.