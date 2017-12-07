10 Worst Gifts Bosses Have Given Their Employees

One person's gift is another person's idea of a regifted white elephant. This "Worst 10" list looks at some of the rottenest junk ever passed off as a gift from a boss to an employee.

While it’s always nice when a boss gives gifts to their employees, sometimes the concept of “nice” is lost in translation.

This list of, well, stuff that was actually given as a gift was compiled from a variety of sources, including CareerBuilder and Inc. magazine.

After taking a look at what others have had to receive with a smile and a "thanks," it might just might make you appreciate the gift your boss gave you this year a little bit more. Or maybe not.