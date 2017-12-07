Menu
Labor Management

10 Worst Gifts Bosses Have Given Their Employees

bad-boss-gifts
Start Slideshow
One person's gift is another person's idea of a regifted white elephant. This "Worst 10" list looks at some of the rottenest junk ever passed off as a gift from a boss to an employee.

While it’s always nice when a boss gives gifts to their employees, sometimes the concept of “nice” is lost in translation.

This list of, well, stuff that was actually given as a gift was compiled from a variety of sources, including CareerBuilder and Inc. magazine.

After taking a look at what others have had to receive with a smile and a "thanks," it might just might make you appreciate the gift your boss gave you this year a little bit more. Or maybe not.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Workforce
Skilled Workers Shortage Top Challenge in 2018
Dec 06, 2017
sexual-harassment-2
Sexual Harassment Minefield Is Increasingly Dangerous for Employers
Dec 04, 2017
driverless-truck
Autonomous Vehicles Will Upend the Trucking Ecosystem
Nov 27, 2017
Revenue Loss
Businesses Lose Almost $1 Trillion to Occupational Fraud
Nov 27, 2017