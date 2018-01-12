Top 10 Happiest Companies in the US

Happiness isn't just a feel-good emotional state; it's ingrained in the culture of some of the country's best-run companies.

While most people assume that tech companies have cornered the market on happy employees, a recent survey shows that happiness is pretty well dispersed throughout any number of vertical industries. For instance, despite its stranglehold on "happiness-enabling" devices such as iPhones and iPads, Apple is ranked only at 31 in the study, according to CareerBliss, which prepared the study, The Happiest Companies in America.

To develop the list, CareerBliss analyzed more than 22,000 employee-submitted company reviews. Reviews rated companies on factors such as employees’ relationship with management and the CEO, salary, work environment, advancement opportunities, job satisfaction, and overall workplace setting.

The following slides look at the highest ranking companies in the manufacturing and logistics industries (other sectors studied, not included here, include realty, insurance, financial services and software).