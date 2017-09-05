Menu
Scandit-Keyboard-Wedge
Add Barcode Scanning to Any App

Scandit has introduced a scanning application called Keyboard Wedge for Android, iOS and Windows. It enables companies in retail and logistics to add enterprise-grade barcode scanning to any application without any additional development or integration effort. Keyboard Wedge enables mobile ERP, WMS and POS solutions to scan via smartphone or tablet camera.

Keyboard Wedge offers a customizable scanning experience. You can scan multiple barcodes at once or only scan certain barcodes. On an Android device, you can scan barcode data into multiple input fields at once.

The application is remotely configurable for convenient management of large deployments, and distribution and scanner configuration can be managed through any mobile device management (MDM) solution.

Scandit

 

