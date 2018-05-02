Trône Seating has introduced the TRÔNE Memory seat, an electrically adjustable forklift seat with memory.

The TRÔNE lift truck seat comes with 4 electric motors as standard, which can be operated via the intuitive button operation on the side of the chair. All ergonomically important positions can be adjusted, such as forward/reverse, backrest inclination, seat length adjustment and seat tilt. An optional 5th motor controls the adjustment of the lumbar support.

The TRÔNE automatically adjusts the correct level of shock absorption to the driver’s body weight, but it is also available with semi-automatic damping. It has a memory for personal settings (up to 999 drivers) and can be accessed via smartphone or linked to the digicard, transponder or truck activation log-in code.

In addition, the seat offers track & trace functionality, driving behavior monitoring, vibration measurement, service module and a wake-up call.

Trône Seating