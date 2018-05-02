Menu
TRONE
New Products

Adjustable Forklift Seat with Memory

Trône Seating has introduced the TRÔNE Memory seat, an electrically adjustable forklift seat with memory.

Trône Seating has introduced the TRÔNE Memory seat, an electrically adjustable forklift seat with memory.

The TRÔNE lift truck seat comes with 4 electric motors as standard, which can be operated via the intuitive button operation on the side of the chair. All ergonomically important positions can be adjusted, such as forward/reverse, backrest inclination, seat length adjustment and seat tilt. An optional 5th motor controls the adjustment of the lumbar support.

The TRÔNE automatically adjusts the correct level of shock absorption to the driver’s body weight, but it is also available with semi-automatic damping. It has a memory for personal settings (up to 999 drivers) and can be accessed via smartphone or linked to the digicard, transponder or truck activation log-in code.

In addition, the seat offers track & trace functionality, driving behavior monitoring, vibration measurement, service module and a wake-up call.

Trône Seating

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ABM Bevel Gearbox
Bevel Gearbox for Electric Forklifts
May 03, 2018
Vaculex Parcelift
Vacuum Lift for Unloading Cargo
May 01, 2018
Honeywell Intelligrated TechSight
Augmented Reality Maintenance for DCs
Apr 25, 2018
OnProcess intelliforce
Digital Marketplace for Field Service Management
Apr 25, 2018