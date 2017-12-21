AI-based Spend Soilution

JAGGAER has introduced Impala 17.3, an AI-enhanced, enterprise-level multi-business unit spend solution. The solution augments visibility and collaboration for global buyers and suppliers, is extensively configurable, expandable across business units and multiple ERPs, and applies rules-based AI technology.

Impala Release 17.3 includes:

Multi-Business Unit Enterprise-Grade Flexibility for Global Scalability. Impala empowers global enterprises and institutions that have either centralized or decentralized procurement structures with the capability to expand and configure documents, workflows, receipt notifications, and more, accommodating each department, business unit, country, or ERP for greatest operational efficiency.

Multi-Stage Optimization for Visibility Across the Supply Chain. Impala gives users in the manufacturing, distribution, retail and consumer goods verticals the capability to take full control over their supply chain. Users can now base an award on multiple criteria across all decision points in the supply chain, create additional bid points in an event based on multiple business units or specific vendor locations, and see complete reports on every touch point in the supply chain.

