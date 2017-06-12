AI-based WMS [New Products]

Escape Velocity Systems (EVS) has released the Mobe3 warehouse management system (WMS) combining the familiar iOS user experience with artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize and improve warehouse workflow.

It can simulate a warehouse’s operations under multiple scenarios and provide comparative efficiency metrics. With the simulations, an organization can determine how to lay out a new warehouse, improve an existing warehouse, add equipment, update picking methods, optimize staff for a busy season and more before deploying changes into a live warehouse environment.

Flexible enough to adapt to each warehouse’s operating requirements and integrate seamlessly with major ERP systems including Microsoft Dynamics GP, Sage 500 and Infor CloudSuite, Mobe3 delivers real-time data insights and process improvement recommendations to make efficient use of a warehouse’s workforce, space and time.

Features of the platform include:

Simulation—An organization doesn’t need to guess what effect a proposed method change will have on its warehouse as Mobe3 can simulate the operations of a warehouse scenario and provide a report card of key metrics on efficiency. Now the efficiency gain or loss of a method change can be quantified before it’s implemented in a live warehouse.

Scalability—To help companies grow, Mobe3 is scalable in that it can expand to serve growing warehouse operations.

Flexibility—It is flexible to meet each warehouse’s unique workflow as well as its operational and technological needs.

Integration—Mobe3 integrates with common ERP platforms and synchronises with productivity and project management tools such as #Slack and Google Sheets.

Insights and accountability—Nothing is hidden. Mobe3 provides traceability and accountability, allowing warehouse managers and executives to see everything that happens in the warehouse, in real time or after the fact. There are no silos between warehouse workers, managers and executives.

Cloud-based and secure—Each user’s data are SSL-encrypted, firewall protected and stored in their own database securely via the Microsoft Azure cloud service and on client devices.

IOS native—It leverages all the iOS functionality that warehouse managers and employees are already familiar with, including FaceTime, messaging and photos.

Improved inventory accuracy and increased turns—Using artificial intelligence and real-time insights gathered at every touch point in the warehouse’s workflow, it doesn’t passively track warehouse activities but anticipates workflow and proactively recommends optimizations.

Escape Velocity Systems (EVS)