AI-Powered Autonomous Picking Robot

Soft Robotics has launched SuperPick, an autonomous soft robotic solution designed specifically for e-commerce and retail logistics environments. SuperPick combines the power of soft robotics with artificial intelligence to enable automation of highly unstructured tasks like bin picking, sorting and order fulfillment.

SuperPick, which combines Soft Robotics’ customized AI algorithms and vision system with the company’s patented gripping technology, is designed to autonomously retrieve, sort and fulfill orders, with little to no human intervention.

Soft Robotics designs and builds soft robotic automation systems that can grasp and manipulate items with human hand-like dexterity.

Soft Robotics