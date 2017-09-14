AI Supply Chain Planning Software

ToolsGroup has introduced version 8.0 of its ‘Powerfully Simple’ supply chain planning (SCP) software, SO99+, which includes a new technology integration with Microsoft. With this release, ToolsGroup migrates its software to Microsoft Azure and its machine learning engine (MLE) to Microsoft AI, an open artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing platform.

ToolsGroup’s application layer, MLE, sits on top of Microsoft AI, translating business phenomena into AI models. It marries statistical modeling with machine learning analytics to solve supply chain planning and optimization problems. Adding machine learning to planning processes can help reduce demand and supply uncertainty by separating the signal from the noise, while also automating time-consuming tasks.

ToolsGroup SO99+ 8.0 has a new SaaS architecture, delivery approach and takes full advantage of Microsoft Azure. ToolsGroup’s database of reference is now cloud-native and optimized in Azure for such IT benefits as enhanced scalability, performance and mobility. Azure serves ToolsGroup’s data-intensive solutions like point-of-sale demand sensing.

Other enhancements to ToolsGroup SO99+ 8.0 release include:

Enhanced data modeling for what-if analysis as part of in-memory S&OP.

New budgeting and S&OP functionality to support merchandising of rapidly evolving product portfolios such as e-commerce catalogues and fashion products.

Enhanced functionality for reverse logistics, returns and repairs management.

Forecasting enhancements for extremely slow moving (i.e. ,“deep long tail”) items in highly fragmented demand streams.

Increased supply chain monitoring.

This new release also coincides with the ISO27001 Certification of ToolsGroup for Information Security—certifying the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data.

