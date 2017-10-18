AI System for Forecasting

Prescriptive Demand from thinkSCM is a web-based, machine learning application designed to help increase forecast accuracy from complex data analysis with an in and out integration hub.

Machine learning is the process of helping a machine learn for itself by looking at patterns in the past to make predictions about the future. thinkSCM utilizes machine learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics to help make better decisions, more accurately. "

Theoris has partnered with thinkSCM to build the software front end.

thinkSCM