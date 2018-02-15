Analytics Solution for Forklift Driver Safety

Modjoul Inc. has introduced an analytics solution to measure indoor forklift driver safety by tracking driver actions and identifying risky behaviors that could lead to safety incidents.

According to OSHA, forklift accidents cause nearly 100 worker deaths, contribute to 35,000 serious injuries and cost businesses $135 million in property damages and personal injuries each year. The integration of these additional analytics enables Modjoul's customers to monitor forklift motions, including aggressive actions like sudden accelerations, hard breaking, and sharp turns, and take steps to promote safer behaviors among their drivers.

Modjoul's wearable technology, a low-profile SmartBelt, is used to provide insight into employee safety and how employees perform at work. The SmartBelt can be incorporated into part of an employee's uniform and uses sensors to gather data, such as walking, bending, twisting and driving.

