Menu
Zebra MC3300
New Products

Android-based Mobile Computers

Zebra Technologies Corp. has introduced the MC3300 handheld computer series and the VC80x vehicle-mount mobile computer.

Zebra Technologies Corp. has introduced the MC3300 handheld computer series (shown) and the VC80x vehicle-mount mobile computer, which are designed to meet a company’s business needs from the front of the retail store to the distribution center or warehouse. 

The Android-based MC3300 and VC80x mobile computers are fortified with Mobility DNA to help simplify the deployment and application development required to transition from legacy Windows-based mobile investments.

The MC3300 mobile computer is available in multiple form factors with advanced data capture features that can scan 1D/2D barcodes in virtually any condition at short and extended long range, helping increase scanning speeds and accuracy while improving worker productivity in inventory management, parts tracking and picking and put away applications.

The light and rugged MC3300’s large touchscreen display and keypad combination enables the use of key-based processes as well as Android’s intuitive touch-based interface.

The ultra-rugged VC80x is an Android-based vehicle-mount computer that provides frost and condensation-free operations thanks to its sensor and heating technology that results in less device downtime and maintenance.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
logility-logo-horizontal
Multi-Source Distribution to Omni-Channel Locations
Jan 18, 2018
Vinylenvelope Magna-Hinge Hanging vinyl tag protectors
Inventory Management Vinyl Tag Protectors
Jan 17, 2018
Dematic RNCA_Decline
Cycle Time Reduction
Jan 16, 2018
B&B PowerMount
Quick Release for Forklift Attachments
Jan 15, 2018