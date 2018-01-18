Android-based Mobile Computers

Zebra Technologies Corp. has introduced the MC3300 handheld computer series (shown) and the VC80x vehicle-mount mobile computer, which are designed to meet a company’s business needs from the front of the retail store to the distribution center or warehouse.

The Android-based MC3300 and VC80x mobile computers are fortified with Mobility DNA to help simplify the deployment and application development required to transition from legacy Windows-based mobile investments.

The MC3300 mobile computer is available in multiple form factors with advanced data capture features that can scan 1D/2D barcodes in virtually any condition at short and extended long range, helping increase scanning speeds and accuracy while improving worker productivity in inventory management, parts tracking and picking and put away applications.

The light and rugged MC3300’s large touchscreen display and keypad combination enables the use of key-based processes as well as Android’s intuitive touch-based interface.

The ultra-rugged VC80x is an Android-based vehicle-mount computer that provides frost and condensation-free operations thanks to its sensor and heating technology that results in less device downtime and maintenance.

