Camso has introduced an anti-static forklift tire that addresses the safety issue of static electricity generated by non-marking tires. The Solideal PON 775 NMAS tire is a press-on that prevents static build-up on non-marking tires.

With patented anti-static technology, thermally-efficient construction and abrasion-resistant tread compound, the Solideal PON 775 NMAS provides 63% better resistance to heat build-up and 33% greater energy efficiency compared to the company’s Solideal Magnum SM NM (smooth non-marking).

It also ensures greater operator safety while minimizing human electrical shocks, outages, electrical component damage and fire risks.

