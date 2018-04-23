Menu
Camso PON775 NMAS
New Products

Anti-Static Forklift Tire

Camso has introduced an anti-static forklift tire that addresses the safety issue of static electricity generated by non-marking tires.

Camso has introduced an anti-static forklift tire that addresses the safety issue of static electricity generated by non-marking tires. The Solideal PON 775 NMAS tire is a press-on that prevents static build-up on non-marking tires.

With patented anti-static technology, thermally-efficient construction and abrasion-resistant tread compound, the Solideal PON 775 NMAS provides 63% better resistance to heat build-up and 33% greater energy efficiency compared to the company’s Solideal Magnum SM NM (smooth non-marking).

It also ensures greater operator safety while minimizing human electrical shocks, outages, electrical component damage and fire risks.

Camso

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Exide LiftForce LPX
Lithium-Ion Forklift Battery
Apr 23, 2018
Linde MT20
Electric Pallet Trucks
Apr 20, 2018
Toyota Marina Forklift
Marina Forklift
Apr 19, 2018
Primera Technology RX500
Color RFID Label & Tag Printer
Apr 19, 2018