Menu
DMlogic-StepLogic_warehouse
New Products

App-based Customizable WMS

STEPLogic Warehouse is an app-based product which enables users to fully customize their WMS by choosing core apps which can be modified or by building new apps quickly to meet business requirements.

STEPLogic Warehouse is a warehouse management system (WMS) designed and priced to support small to medium businesses. It is an app-based product which enables users to fully customize their WMS by choosing core apps which can be modified or by building new apps quickly to meet business requirements. The complete suite of apps includes every step of traditional WMS from basic picking and packing to advanced value added services.

The product can be deployed as a SaaS-based or on-premise system. It is built on DMLogic’s STEPLogic software development platform that enables STEPLogic Warehouse to be personalized and customized in real-time. Additionally, the system allows users to design new screens, reports and RF messages through simple, decision tree analysis with minimal to no IT support.

STEPLogic is a software development platform that automates development tasks, replacing them with configuration steps. The product provides the user with the tools to build decision tree navigation so users can enhance their current WMS to meet their specific needs, without changing the core code. User-created dialogues can automatically update the appropriate tables and parameters and provide the user with recommendations. STEPLogic tracks, documents and catalogs customer-specific SQL reports and provides user-friendly mapping of interfaces between host systems and the WMS.

DMLogic LLC

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Oracle-Cloud-SCM
Supply Chain Management in the Cloud
Aug 10, 2017
Rite-Hite-Lok-Vu-Dok-Commander
Real-Time Trailer Presence Monitor
Aug 09, 2017
ColumbiaMachine-fl6200sw
Floor Level Palletizer with Stretch Wrapper
Aug 08, 2017
LiftMaster4000
Two-Ton Capacity Lift Table
Aug 07, 2017