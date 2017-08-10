App-based Customizable WMS

STEPLogic Warehouse is a warehouse management system (WMS) designed and priced to support small to medium businesses. It is an app-based product which enables users to fully customize their WMS by choosing core apps which can be modified or by building new apps quickly to meet business requirements. The complete suite of apps includes every step of traditional WMS from basic picking and packing to advanced value added services.

The product can be deployed as a SaaS-based or on-premise system. It is built on DMLogic’s STEPLogic software development platform that enables STEPLogic Warehouse to be personalized and customized in real-time. Additionally, the system allows users to design new screens, reports and RF messages through simple, decision tree analysis with minimal to no IT support.

STEPLogic is a software development platform that automates development tasks, replacing them with configuration steps. The product provides the user with the tools to build decision tree navigation so users can enhance their current WMS to meet their specific needs, without changing the core code. User-created dialogues can automatically update the appropriate tables and parameters and provide the user with recommendations. STEPLogic tracks, documents and catalogs customer-specific SQL reports and provides user-friendly mapping of interfaces between host systems and the WMS.

