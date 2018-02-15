App Identifies Warehouse Waste

Newcastle Systems has introduced a new app called the MotionMeter, a real-time activity tracker designed to perform time studies within the warehouse and identify waste.

Today’s U.S. warehouse worker wastes an average of 6.9 weeks a year walking. This unnecessary motion costs the industry an estimated $4.3 billion in annual revenue, according to an internal study conducted by Newcastle Systems and data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. In removing costly motion, handling and transportation, businesses can increase efficiencies, improve production and increase their bottom line.

The MotionMeter enables warehouses to identify steps within their facilities’ core processes that are waste and those that add value. The app can be deployed in minutes and generates a comprehensive overview, known as the Savings Report, which can be exported as a PDF and e-mailed directly to the app user or supervisors within your organization. Once waste is identified, warehouse managers can implement specific plans and technology solutions to reduce waste and improve productivity setting them on a path to a best-in-class operation.

MotionMeter includes several personalization features including names of processes and tasks, labor rate and number of employees. Free to download, MotionMeter is currently available for Android and iOS mobile devices and can be found on the App Store and GooglePlay.

