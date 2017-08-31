App Improves Labeling Accuracy

SATO has collaborated with Levi, Ray & Shoup Inc. (LRS) to develop a new application that reduces the incidence of duplicate or unprinted labels following an interruption to the print process. The new app enables VPSX bi-directional PJL controlled delivery of data to SATO CLNX series label printers. This capability enables the printer to pick up precisely where it left off if the process is unexpectedly interrupted, without the need for human intervention.

Using the new SATO app and LRS VPSX Bi-directional PJL delivery will help prevent label printing problems while providing automatic recovery following an interruption. VPSX Bi-Directional PJL facilitates guaranteed delivery of print data to devices and monitors on a page by page basis, allowing the device to notify VPSX when a print job has physically been printed. In the case of device failure, the print run can automatically be restarted from the page where the failure occurred, eliminating duplicate labels.

The app is fully compatible with SATO’s AEP (Application Enabled Printing) technology. It can be installed directly onto the printer via USB or internal network and takes care of all communication in PJL using the LRS solution. This app does not interfere with any other printer functions, so the printer can be used within the user’s environment. Updates and additions can also be incorporated into the app and then rolled out from a central environment control center.

Additional apps can be generated using AEP technology in order to enhance the tasks the printer can undertake. These might include polling additional data for other purposes or using the printer’s display to relay additional commands to the operator.

LRS

SATO