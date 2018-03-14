App to Reduce Driver Wait-time

e4score has launched two applications for shippers that automate key delivery tasks to reduce driver wait time and detention accessorials. EZCheck-In accelerates the gate check-in/out process and ExpressRA enables instant refusal authorization.

The EZCheck-In application is a tablet-based process that enables the gate attendant with mobility to confirm the shipment and complete the trailer inspection in just minutes. Integration with the WMS then systematically executes the manual check-in tasks. Precise event time-stamps provided by the app eliminate wasted resource to research and approve detention charges.

The ExpressRA application automates the refusal and return authorization process. The carriers’ dispatcher can now submit an electronic refusal request, anytime, complete with reason codes, notes and electronic images. The rules-based decision engine determines the best course of action according to the shipper’s return policy and issues a disposition notification to the carrier and the shipper.

