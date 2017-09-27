Asset Visibility for Fleet Management

MiX Telematics has introduced MiX Asset Manager, a multi-faceted solution that gives trucking fleets visibility into the location of all types of assets as they move around among worksites and depots.

MiX Asset Manager offers protection for mobile and fixed assets (such as vehicles, trailers, shipping containers and cargo), with or without a dedicated power source. It provides an automatic, electronic registry of assets, with their status and locations so that they can be:

Located and tracked on a map—historically or in real-time;

Managed in terms of service intervals and odometer readings; and

Billed for accurately when rented out.

MiX Asset Manager provides a range of asset tracking devices, including wired devices with a dedicated power source, solar-powered devices, wireless devices, battery-operated devices and MiX Tabs, a low-cost device for non-powered assets that leverages the communications networks of connected vehicles as they pass by. Once data is collected and transmitted by a device, asset managers can access it via MiX Fleet Manager.

