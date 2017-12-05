Yale Materials Handling Corp. has introduced a new line of attachment-ready lift trucks. Engineered with a modified front end, these trucks allow for Bolzoni Auramo paper roll and bale clamp attachments to fit seamlessly on a broad range of Yale cushion tire and pneumatic tire lift truck models.

The truck-to-clamp interface minimizes installation inconsistencies and can enhance attachment performance.

Yale attachment-ready trucks help assure that operations consistently use proper hydraulic hose sizing, hose routing and hydraulic fittings. This can extend the useful life of the lift truck and attachment by reducing the risk of hydraulic and engine overheating, and engine component stress.

Bolzoni Auramo paper roll and bale clamps are specifically designed for use in heavy-duty applications like paper and recycling. Controlled clamp force, customized opening ranges and a wide selection of arm lengths and configurations are available to fit unique operational requirements.

Yale Materials Handling Corp.