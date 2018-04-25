Menu
Honeywell Intelligrated TechSight
New Products

Augmented Reality Maintenance for DCs

Honeywell Intelligrated has launched TechSight, a real-time augmented reality solution designed to reduce repair time and minimize operational disruption in the event of an unplanned outage.

The solution leverages smart glasses and a videoconferencing platform to instantly connect on-site technicians with remote Honeywell Intelligrated technical support experts, enabling live service instruction via two-way audio and visual communication.

Available to Honeywell Intelligrated Lifecycle Support Services customers, TechSight allows on-site technicians to share their vision, gestures and voice in real-time. Connected, smart glasses enable technicians to receive visual aids like schematics and marked-up images to supplement verbal input, while leaving both hands free for safer, more efficient work. This expedites troubleshooting and resolution, while equipping on-site staff with the expert support to handle complex, non-routine issues that require specialized service prescriptions.

As distribution centers compete for a limited pool of skilled labor, TechSight enhances the capability of existing maintenance personnel. This approach can guide inexperienced on-site technicians through troubleshooting processes and reveal simple fixes like incorrect cabling or switch pressure settings. It enables them to tap into the full expertise of Honeywell Intelligrated, while eliminating travel costs associated with flying in an expert for emergency support.

Honeywell Intelligrated

 

