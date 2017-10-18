Auto-Leveling Attachment for Order Picking

The PalletPal Order Picker Load Leveler from Southworth Products attaches to any standard order picking lift to improve the ergonomics of order picking or stock replenishing.

Built on the design of PalletPal Level Loaders, the PalletPal Order Picker uses a calibrated spring mechanism to automatically adjust the height of a pallet load as boxes are added or removed. The top layer of the load is always at a comfortable, convenient working height, allowing employees to load or offload items with no bending, stretching or awkward posture. A built-in turntable allows operators to spin the load so they never have to reach across the pallet.

The PalletPal Order Picker’s universal design fits on all brands of order pickers, and it attaches without requiring tools. The specially designed reinforced baseframe securely clamps to forks. Once loaded onto the lift the PalletPal Order Picker is ready for use with no adjustments or modifications.

The platform features an anti-slip surface and welded corner clips to hold pallets in place. The PalletPal Order Picker works with loads from 400 to 2,200 lbs.

Southworth Products Corp.