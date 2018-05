BISON Group Ltd. has launched the C-Lift A32 automated container lift solution, offering shippers the capability to lift containers independently, at times and in places that best suit them.

The A32 comprises four mobile lifting columns, driven by electric-powered hydraulics and controlled by a wireless remote. Onboard electronics ensure stability and synchronous lifting. The A32 lifts all ISO container types and sizes, including ISO tanks, high cubes and 53 footers.

BISON Group Ltd.