Menu
Automated Directional Fan
New Products

Automated Directional Fan

Big Ass Solutions has introduced AirEye, an automated directional fan that can detect motion and shut off automatically.

AirEye’s motion sensor ensures it only operates when workers are present.

The standard infinite speed control allows the fan to operate at 1% to 100% of full speed. It is protected by an epoxy-sealed and powder-coated cage.

AirEye is available with a variety of mounts, including I-beam, C-channel, wall, swivel and portable pedestal. It comes in 20-, 24- and 30-inch diameters.

Big Ass Fans

TAGS: Facilities Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CX NA Freight Vision
Freight Visibility Mobile App
Jul 24, 2017
Keytroller Infomatics
Forklift Fleet Management Software
Jul 24, 2017
Modroto fork tubes container sidewalls
Fork Safety Tubes for Containers
Jul 23, 2017
ALK PC Miller
Truck Routing, Mileage and Mapping Software
Jul 23, 2017