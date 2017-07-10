Big Ass Solutions has introduced AirEye, an automated directional fan that can detect motion and shut off automatically.

AirEye’s motion sensor ensures it only operates when workers are present.

The standard infinite speed control allows the fan to operate at 1% to 100% of full speed. It is protected by an epoxy-sealed and powder-coated cage.

AirEye is available with a variety of mounts, including I-beam, C-channel, wall, swivel and portable pedestal. It comes in 20-, 24- and 30-inch diameters.

Big Ass Fans