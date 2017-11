Dematic has introduced the iGo neo CX 20, a dual-use automated guided vehicle (AGV), to the North American market.

As a dual-use or hybrid AGV, the iGo neo can operate as both a traditional walkie-rider machine or as a fully automatic AGV. As an AGV, the iGo neo follows the operator at all times during the picking cycle.

The iGo neo is powered by STILL.

