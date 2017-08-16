Autonomous Mobile Robot

Mobile Industrial Robots (MIR) has introduced the MiR200 mobile robot, which is designed to let users redeploy the robots to different processes or facility layouts to support changing business needs and agile manufacturing processes.

The MiR200 updates MiR’s intuitive web-based user interface, making programming easier for users who have no previous experience and allowing for more optimized implementation. Updates include customizable dashboards, improved mapping, easier creation of robot missions and tasks, multi-level permissions, responsive web design and comprehensive browser support. Integrated help and product documentation provides additional guidance.

The MiR200 doubles the payload capacity of the MiR100 to 440 lbs, and offers a MiRHook option for autonomous towing of carts up to 1,100 lbs. The robot offers flexibility for top modules—including racks, shelves, conveyors, lifts and collaborative robot arms—which can be customized and mounted to meet specific application requirements.

With its ESD-compliant exterior, the MiR200 is suitable for electronic assembly applications where parts being transported must be protected from electrostatic discharge.

Six separate sensor systems feed data to the robot’s real-time navigation and safety algorithms. Full 360-degree scanning allows the robot to safely back up, rather than being limited to forward motion. Additional sensors prevent blindspots by identifying obstacles above the robot, such as a table, and can look ahead and down to identify holes or stairwells, as well as clear obstacles such as glass walls.

Mobile Industrial Robots