Bag Packaging Automation

Automated Packaging Systems has partnered with ABB to integrate the Autobag 500 bagging system with ABB’s YuMi collaborative, dual-armed robot. The YuMi can assist with assembling and packaging small parts and kits on the Autobag 500.

Using advanced motion control and camera-based parts location, the YuMi can pick and place products into pre-opened bags, which are then automatically sealed and dispensed by the Autobag 500. For full automation, the system’s small footprint and easy set-up dovetails into the existing packaging line.

YuMi has two magnesium arms that flex on seven axes to mimic human-like movements with spatial efficiency. The robot takes up no more space than a human operator and is precise with 0.02 mm accuracy and speeds of 59 inches per second. This robot includes built-in sensors that instantly halt all motion if the unit bumps a person or other object.

The Autobag 500 bagger is an automatic filling and sealing machine capable of cycling at rates up to 100 bags per minute. Processor-controlled servo motors, Ethernet-capable networking and a flexible mechanical design help streamline integration.

Automated Packaging Systems