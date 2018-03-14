Barcode Label Printer

The Epson LABELWORKS PX LW-PX300 is a portable wire-marking, barcode and general-identification printer for creating custom and compliant labels up to 3/4" (18 mm) wide.

The LW-PX300 allows users to identify wires and equipment, organize tool cribs and storage bins, make safety labels and tag assets. It also allows users to quickly print batches of sequenced labels by printing the first label, waiting for the user to cut the label, and then printing the next label in the sequence for faster print-and-apply in the field.

It has a removable rubber sleeve to ensure durability and a backlit screen for low-light environments.

The LW-PX300 uses LABELWORKS PX industrial supplies from 1/4" (6 mm) to 3/4" (18 mm) wide, plus heat shrink tubing in 1/8” (3 mm) and 3/16” (5 mm) sizes plus magnetic tape, strong adhesive, and more.

Epson