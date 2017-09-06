Barcode Scanner for E-Commerce Warehouses

Veeqo has introduced the VS1 scanner, which is directly linked to software that lets online retailers manage a high volume of e-commerce orders from multiple sales channels and marketplaces.

The VS1 Scanner is built around three core pillars to help make retailers run as efficient a warehouse operation as possible:

1. Booking in Stock. The user scans the barcode of any received stock and books it in on the VS1 screen. Stock will then be synced in Veeqo and available to sell on an e-commerce website and marketplaces.

2. Accurate Order Picking. The VS1 is designed to prevent retailers from sending out the wrong products to customers. The user simply chooses the orders on VS1 and follows instructions around the warehouse to pick. Stock levels can then be updated across all sales channels in real-time.

3. Faster, Paperless Inventory Counts. Users can scan products to validate their quantities and update discrepancies instantly.

Veeqo