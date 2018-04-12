Bench Scales

Adam Equipment has introduced the Cruiser bench counting and the Cruiser bench checkweighing scales.

The Cruiser bench counting range is available in nine different models that feature readabilities from 0.0002lb/0.1g to 0.005lb/2g, and capacities from 8lb/4kg to 100lb/48kg. Visible in any lighting conditions, a backlit LCD shows weight, unit weight and count in one location. The programmable backlight can be customized to be “always on,” “always off,” or to light only when weighing.

Cruiser counting scales are suitable for inventory control tasks or checkweighing during packaging processes.

Cruiser bench checkweighing scales are available in 10 models with readabilities from 0.0002lb/0.1g to 0.005lb/2g and capacities from8lb /4kg to100lb/48kg. For efficient operation in production or warehouse applications, Cruisers can store and recall up to 100 product lookups or piece weights. To facilitate the checkweighing process, the Cruiser’s display changes colors.

Each Cruiser model features adjustable non-slip feet and a level indicator to ensure proper setup and optimum weighing results. The scales are powered by AC adapter or optional rechargeable battery pack, making them suitable for production, warehouse or field use.

