Bevel Gearbox for Electric Forklifts

ABM Greiffenberger has introduced a new bevel gearbox, the TDB230/254 Combi, for use in electric lift trucks. The assembly can be integrated into existing vehicle series as a flexible platform solution.

The bevel gearbox can be used for wheel diameters of 230 and 254 millimetres. It can also be supplied in combination with a steering drive and redundant steering monitoring right on the drive wheel.

With the TDB230/254 Combi, ABM’s engineers have created a gearbox that works for a long time even with a smaller battery. The developers installed various sensors for vehicle function and steering monitoring, for example, enabling the drive position to be checked right on the wheel.

ABM offers the gearbox with different gear ratios and motor sizes. Compared with predecessor models, it offers 15% more torque. The maximum motor output is 4 kW.

