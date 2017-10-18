Menu
Blockchain for the Supply Chain

One Network Enterprises has introduced ONE Chain, which allows organizations to build and deploy highly scalable supply chain and other multi-party blockchain applications on top of the blockchain.

Key features of the solution include:

  • Overcomes key blockchain compromises around confidentiality and performance.
  • Brings the advantages of blockchain technology such as non-repudiability, trust and immutability.
  • Reduction in reliance on intermediaries, and support for both orchestrated and direct blockchain-backed processes.
  • Easy onboarding for trading partners and access to tens of thousands of existing trading partners.
  • ONE's software development kit can be used by developers to build ONE Chain Apps.
  • Agnostic to underlying blockchain technology such as Ethereum or Hyperledger Fabric.

One Network Enterprises

