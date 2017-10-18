Blockchain for the Supply Chain

One Network Enterprises has introduced ONE Chain, a new solution that allows organizations to build and deploy highly scalable supply chain and other multi-party blockchain applications on top of the blockchain.

Key features of the solution include:

Overcomes key blockchain compromises around confidentiality and performance.

Brings the advantages of blockchain technology such as non-repudiability, trust and immutability.

Reduction in reliance on intermediaries, and support for both orchestrated and direct blockchain-backed processes.

Easy onboarding for trading partners and access to tens of thousands of existing trading partners.

ONE's software development kit can be used by developers to build ONE Chain Apps.

Agnostic to underlying blockchain technology such as Ethereum or Hyperledger Fabric.

One Network Enterprises