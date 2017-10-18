Blockchain for the Supply Chain

One Network Enterprises has introduced ONE Chain, a new solution that allows organizations to build and deploy highly scalable supply chain and other multi-party blockchain applications on top of the blockchain.
Key features of the solution include:
- Overcomes key blockchain compromises around confidentiality and performance.
- Brings the advantages of blockchain technology such as non-repudiability, trust and immutability.
- Reduction in reliance on intermediaries, and support for both orchestrated and direct blockchain-backed processes.
- Easy onboarding for trading partners and access to tens of thousands of existing trading partners.
- ONE's software development kit can be used by developers to build ONE Chain Apps.
- Agnostic to underlying blockchain technology such as Ethereum or Hyperledger Fabric.
