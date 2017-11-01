Business Intelligence for Enterprise Labeling

Loftware Inc. has introduced Loftware Spectrum 3.5, its 100% browser-based solution designed to meet complex, high volume customer and regulatory specific labeling requirements.

Spectrum 3.5 features Business Intelligence capabilities designed to give users insight into labeling data and activities. The release also offers a new level of control over label design with the introduction of Layers, as well as enhancements for multi-label layout, session management and auditing, along with a new Epson native printer driver.

With configurable dashboards and 25 pre-defined reports, Business Intelligence offers users advanced analytics and real-time reporting on vital information, including labels, printers, print jobs, users and audit data. Spectrum 3.5 users can leverage analytics to be better informed and drive improvements to labeling processes. Users also gain additional flexibility and visibility with the ability to define dashboards and create ad-hoc reports that can include information incorporated from external data sources.

