Camera Kits for Lift Trucks

TVH in the Americas (TVH) has introduced four new camera kits that can be used for a variety of applications such as lift trucks and other heavy equipment.

TVH in the Americas (TVH) has extended its camera inventory with four new camera kits that can be used for a variety of applications such as lift trucks and other heavy equipment.

Each kit includes a durable camera featuring water-resistant construction, 120° wide angle lens for optimum visibility, and a day and night sensor, as well as an LED color monitor. The monitor is equipped with adjustable picture images for horizontal, vertical, mirror and normal viewing, three camera inputs, on board speaker, and a screen menu that is available in eight different languages.

The SYCK5E series has a 5-inch monitor with high resolution display and a camera with six infrared LEDs and 500 TV lines resolution. An alternative to the SYCK5E is the SYCK5 series, which has a monitor with touch buttons, four infrared LEDs, and 600 TV lines resolution. The SYCK5EFM66 kit also has a 5-inch monitor, which is flush mount for unique applications. The SYCK7 series has a 7-inch monitor with a digital panel and a full function remote control.

