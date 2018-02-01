National Fleet Products has introduced the ArtLift cargo-lifting solution, which is designed for loading and unloading heavy or unwieldy cargo.

Compared to hydraulic or pneumatic systems, the ArtLift is extremely lightweight, but it features a 440-pound lifting capacity that accommodates more than 98% of common freight. A 12-volt electric motor provides the needed torque to rotate a worm gear that can lift appliances, furniture, industrial equipment, and a variety of other conventional and unconventional cargo items to a height of up to 3.28 feet.

The system’s compact design fits delivery vehicles of all types and is suitable for vans and small box trucks. When not in use, its 33- by 29.52-inch lift platform flips vertically to slide inside the vehicle, away from weather and road debris. At just 11.81 inches, the ArtLift stores flat against sidewalls and bulkheads or behind front seats and occupies about the same amount of space as a hand truck.

The ArtLift’s large diamond-plate platform provides traction for loading and unloading cargo in moist or inclement weather. The platform’s beveled edges allow it to roll on loads using dollies, pallet trucks, carts and any equipment with rollers. The vehicle-side platform edge folds vertically 90 degrees to form a backstop that prevents payloads from traveling during the lifting process. Up and down buttons control the lift action.

National Fleet Products