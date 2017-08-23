Carrier Negotiation Solution

GrandCanals has introduced the Fulfillment Intelligence Cloud version 3.5. It includes several significant enhancements to TurboRFP to help simplify the creation of RFPs, comparing results and managing the RFP process.

TurboRFP has been enhanced to include three distinct elements:

RFP Creator provides a template-driven interface to rapidly prepare data-driven RFPs using the company’s actual shipping data.

RFP Compare includes analytics and modeling capabilities to compare and contrast carrier proposals against each other and company goals.

RFP Manager displays the overall timeline and current status of all action items across all RFP participants to manage the entire RFP process.

Once a company has received multiple carrier bids, RFP Compare normalizes and analyzes the real impact of all carrier bids to achieve the best possible outcome. This includes analysis of cost vs. transit time trade-offs and recommendations on the best mix of carriers.

