Carrier Scorecards

Kuebix Carrier Relationship Manager helps shippers hold their carriers more accountable for their performance and build stronger carrier relationships that are efficient across transportation operations.

Backed by data garnered from transactions within the Kuebix transportation management system (TMS), shippers can create detailed carrier scorecards that analyze key performance metrics, such as on-time deliveries, claims handling, billing accuracy and pick-up performance.

Backed by data garnered from transactions within the Kuebix transportation management system (TMS), shippers can create detailed carrier scorecards that analyze key performance metrics, such as on-time deliveries, claims handling, billing accuracy and pick-up performance.

Additionally, Kuebix Carrier Relationship Manager keeps the logistics team more organized with all contact information, schedules and tasks kept in one location. Shippers can leverage carrier metrics to strengthen the relationship, while harnessing greater control over transportation operations and freight spend.

Kuebix Carrier Relationship Manager is a new, standard feature of Keubix Business Pro TMS, a full-service transportation management system that features shipment management, advanced analytics, carrier scorecards, and financial management with invoice and claims control.

Kuebix

