Category Assortment Management Tool

JDA Software Group Inc. has introduced JDA Assortment Optimization–Powered by dunnhumby, a space-aware assortment optimization solution incorporating data science. dunnhumby is a customer data science company that analyzes data and applies insights from nearly one billion shoppers across the globe to create personalized customer experiences in digital, mobile and retail environments.

This solution combines dunnhumby’s customer data science analytics with JDA’s category management to prescriptively generate assortment recommendations—using the best performing products based on sales and customer-based insights—to ensure coverage of customer needs while also optimizing available shelf space.

The solution lets category managers analyze category and product performance and shopper data, generate customer decision trees and need states, and segment and select customer-centric assortments.

Category managers and trading partners can share research and collaborate on strategies that address everyone’s category goals. By jointly tackling essential questions like who shops the retailer or category, and how the category’s and retailer’s targets are aligned, the application supports objective analysis that helps lead to optimal master assortment lists.

Assortment collaboration can be made easier with JDA Open Access, which is designed to enable internal stakeholders and trading partners to review scorecard measures through a web interface when creating assortments. Stores can also review and provide feedback to proposed assortment plans to better align merchandise with local preferences and demand.

