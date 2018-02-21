One Network Enterprises has introduced a flexible and cross-industry Chain-of-Custody solution built on its Real Time Value Network (RTVN).

By providing serialization and tracking across complex supply chains that involve multiple parties and hand-offs, this latest offering leverages the capabilities of blockchain to help mitigate threats such as product diversion, counterfeiting, grey market distribution, spoilage, substandard products, and unauthorized introductions.

The new Chain-of-Custody solution was developed to deal with the realities of today’s supply chains where end-to-end serialization—from raw materials to consumers and beyond—is not an all-or-nothing proposition. Accordingly, the solution is designed to increase the lengths of chain-of-custody segments until the segments merge to form a full end-to-end secure chain.

The Chain-of-Custody solution supports serial tracking, lot tracking, hybrid tracking, lot splitting, tracking through consolidation and deconsolidation, tracking through blending and discrete mixing, hierarchical IoT operations, partial chains-of-custody, and targeted recalls. It also supports fine-grained, state-based distinct confidentiality for owners, possessors, recallers, QA, customs and other parties.

