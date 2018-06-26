To help companies reduce logistics costs, optimize inventory levels and improve customer service, Oracle has extended Oracle Warehouse Management (WMS) Cloud capabilities. The latest global enhancements offer heightened inventory visibility through yard management and integration with Oracle Inventory Management Cloud, as well as improved extensibility with the addition of new REST Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

Oracle Integration Service (ICS) based integrations between Oracle WMS Cloud and Oracle Inventory Management Cloud will enable Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud users to implement source-to-settle and order-to-cash flows to improve business responsiveness. The addition of REST web service APIs improves extensibility and enables users to customize Oracle WMS Cloud for their specific business and industry needs.

The latest improvements to Oracle WMS Cloud include:

Yard Management: Offers organizations inventory visibility into trailers and their contents in the yard. This allows companies to expedite unloading high priority trailers and shipments needed to speed-up order fulfillment.

Solution Extensibility: Allows customers/partners to build customized extensions to standard cloud-based WMS capabilities using REST web service application programming interfaces. These tailored functionalities enable personalized timelines to meet specific business requirements while reducing cost.

Oracle Inventory Management Cloud Integration: Oracle Integration Service (ICS) based integrations to Oracle Inventory Management Cloud for inbound logistics, inventory operations and outbound fulfillment. This enables Oracle ERP and SCM Cloud customers to implement source-to-settle and order-to-cash flows at an accelerated pace.

Improved User Experience: A new browser-based user interface look and feel helps to simplify the user experience.

Global Support: Ten additional languages are supported, including traditional Chinese, traditional French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Thai and Turkish.

Barcode Scanning: Allows processing of multi-element 1D barcodes and 2D barcodes.

