Cloud-based WMS for 3PLs

3PL Central has introduced SmartView, the next generation of its warehouse management platform 3PL Warehouse Manager. Created to help 3PLs better meet the needs of their customers, the SmartView experience includes a modern user interface, intelligent workflow capabilities, and new features and functionalities all deployed utilizing a new REST API.

The new feature improvements are integrated within the cloud-based warehouse management platform. Some of these updates include:

Enhanced navigation to maximize usable workspace.

Data filtering with quick views.

Intelligent workflows and branding capabilities to tailor system by warehouse, location, item level, and customer.

Inventory hold status, giving warehouses the ability to designate items as “on-hold” to prevent them from shipping.

3PL Central